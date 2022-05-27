"It’ll be a big boost to the fans and the club" - John O'Shea pinpoints one thing New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs to get right in the summer

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has urged new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag to get his recruitments right. Ten Hag was brought in by Manchester United to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency and have been in a downward spiral since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Expectations will be massive from the Dutchman as he takes over from Ralf Rangnick, who will assume a consultancy role.

John O'Shea, who won as many as five Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United, has given the incoming manager a piece of advice.

The former Republic of Ireland international has insisted that Ten Hag must get his signings right if he has to bring Manchester United back to where they belong.

He told World football Index:

“Yeah, I think so. Recruitment is crucial at every football club, especially at the top level. He has to get that right first and foremost.

“If he can get his recruitment right this summer then it’ll be a big boost to the fans and the club as a whole. It would give him a good platform to try and get better with this club."

O'Shea has also advised the new manager to bring players with Premier League experience who can make an immediate impact. He added:

“It will be a fresh start for everyone at the club this summer. The younger players coming through have to see this as an opportunity for themselves to get into the new manager’s plans.

“I also think it is important that some of the new recruits have Premier League experience in order to hit the ground running and help the manager settle quickly.”

Manchester United's biggest problem since Ferguson has been their signings

John O'Shea is absolutely spot on with his claim that the Red Devils are in need of the right signings.

One thing they have miserably failed at since Sir Alex's retirement is making the right transfers.

They have spent a lot of money on players who have failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

It's pretty obvious that Erik ten Hag will look to bolster the squad he has inherited and cannot afford to make wrong decisions with recruitment.

