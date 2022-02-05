“It’ll be someone in terms of style and personality” – Julien Laurens drops ‘guarantee’ on Arsenal summer target

French journalist Julien Laurens has dropped a major hint on the kind of attackers Arsenal will be targeting in the summer.

It is evident that the Gunners are in dire need of strengthening up front and it should be their primary target as soon as the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The north London club lost their best goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January as the Gabon international made his move to Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old was evidnetly at loggerheads with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and was stripped of the captaincy in December due to disciplinary issues.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker was eventually released from his £350,000 per week contract by the London club following which Barca snapped him up on a free transfer.

The departure of Aubameyang leaves Arteta with just two options in the number nine position in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Neither of the two looks set to be a long-term solution with their contracts up for expiry in June, having done nothing to warrant new deals.

It is imperative that Arsenal look to recruit strikers in the summer and Julien Laurens has shed light on the kind of player he will be looking for.

The French journalist told ESPN as quoted by HITC Sport,

“If there’s another striker coming in. Whether it’s Jonathan David, Alexander Isak, Calvert-Lewin, Watkins, Toney, whoever they go for. It’ll be someone – I can guarantee you – under the age of 25."

"It’ll be someone in terms of style and personality fits far more with who they want to be.”

Who are the strikers to have been linked with Arsenal?

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers across the continent over the last few months.

They have been strongly linked with Dusan Vlahovic but the Serbian international made his move to Juventus from Fiorentina in January.

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has been another player to be strongly linked with a move to the Emirates and the 22-year-old Swedish international does fit the criteria Areta is said to be looking for.

So do Lille striker Jonathan David and Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who are 22 and 24 respectively.

However, both Ollie Watkins and Raul de Tomas look to have been ruled out with both of them being aged more than 25.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, on the other hand, is just aged 25 and just manages to pass the criteria.

