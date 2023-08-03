"It'll take time to adjust" - Rio Ferdinand compares Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund to Liverpool attacker

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has compared Rasmus Hojlund to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez following the former's €85 million move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's lengthy search for a new centre-forward culminated in Hojlund's arrival from Atalanta. He managed nine goals and four assists in 32 Serie A games during his debut season in Italy.

Citing the example of Nunez, Ferdinand stated that Hojlund (20) could take time to settle at his new club and could have a slow debut campaign in England. The TNT Sports pundit said, via the Mirror:

"I look at it like Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. Last season was his adjusting season. He's a young striker coming to the league, everything about him fits the Premier League perfectly, but it didn't go as well as he would have liked.

"But I think this season, we'll see a different player for Liverpool... I wouldn't be surprised if that (a slow campaign) happens with Hojlund, although I'd like him to have a better season than Nunez obviously. He may do well [sic.] but it will take time to adjust."

Nunez, 24, cost Liverpool €100 million (with add-ons) last summer when he arrived from SL Benfica. The Uruguay international had a mixed start to life on Merseyside, bagging 15 goals and four assists in 44 games across competitions.

Liverpool legend believes Manchester United may have overspent on Rasmus Hojlund

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol has stated that he can understand why the Reds splashed a huge sum to sign Darwin Nunez. But he doesn't see how Rasmus Hojlund warrants such a huge price tag.

Nicol told ESPN (h/t The Boot Room):

"I don’t think Hojlund is anywhere close to where Nunez is right now... I can see why they would do that [Liverpool spending money to sign Nunez]. Just because strength, power, the way he runs in behind.

"Yes, the one piece of the puzzle that’s missing is that composure in front of goal. But talk about get in position to score, Hojlund doesn’t do that. He certainly hasn’t done it yet."

Hojlund stands at 192 centimetres tall and has the blistering speed to accompany his impressive physique, making him a hard man to mark. He also likes to play on the shoulder of the last defender, which can give Manchester United an option to play route-one football.

It remains to be seen if the Denmark international will be ready in time to play in Manchester United's Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on August 14.

The Red Devils are yet to officially unveil their new centre-forward.