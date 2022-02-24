"It won't be long" – Harry Kewell backs Liverpool star to hit double figures for goals this season

Former Liverpool attacker Harry Kewell has explained that he will not be surprised if Luis Diaz scores over ten goals for the Reds this season.

Three players have netted over ten goals for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League so far this season. Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net 19 times, while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have 12 and 11 to their name, respectively.

Squawka Football @Squawka Four players have scored 10+ Premier League goals so far this season:



◉ Mohamed Salah

◉ Diogo Jota

◎ Raheem Sterling

◉ Sadio Mané



Kewell has now tipped winter arrival Diaz to join his fellow forwards in taking his Liverpool goalscoring tally to double digits this term.

The Colombia international opened his account for the Anfield outfit in their 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League last weekend. The former Reds star feels the 25-year-old can add at least nine more goals to his name before the season comes to a close.

The Australian has been impressed with the Merseyside-based club's recent form. Kewell insisted that no one would want to face Klopp's team at the moment. Speaking from the Premier League studio, he explained:

"When you're playing for Liverpool at the moment, you're looking at your front line and you always want goals. They're picking and choosing, they've got three or four people now that are over 10 goals.

"And we talked before about Diaz, it won't be long until he is in double figures - probably this season. They're looking good and I wouldn't want to be playing Liverpool any time soon."

Roberto Firmino has scored eight goals from 24 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit so far. He could soon take his goalscoring tally to double figures as well.

Takumi Minamino is the Reds' fifth top-scorer in all competitions. The Japan international has found the back of the net seven times despite having clocked just 801 minutes of first-team action.

How has Luis Diaz fared for Liverpool?

The Premier League club acquired Luis Diaz's services from FC Porto for an initial sum of £37 million in January. The Colombian has since then played a total of five games for them.

Diaz has looked impressive whenever he has featured for Jurgen Klopp's side so far. It took him just four games to score his first goal for the Reds as he found the back of the net against Norwich City.

Squawka Football @Squawka



100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

68 touches

47 passes

9 duels

7 touches in opp. box

7 take-ons attempted

6 ball recoveries

5 take-ons completed

4 shots

3 aerial duels won



The 25-year-old then followed his goalscoring display against the Canaries with a strong performance against Leeds United. He helped his team earn a 6-0 victory over Marcelo Bielsa's side on Wednesday.

