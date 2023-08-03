“It is no longer surprising, but what Leo does is outrageous" - Jordi Alba opens up on reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami 

Inter Miami star Jordi Alba recently spoke about reuniting with Lionel Messi at the MLS club. Alba has completed a move to the Miami-based side as a free agent and made his debut during the 3-1 win against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash.

Messi was the star of the show yet again as he netted a brace in the match with Josef Martinez scoring the other goal from the penalty spot. Speaking about Messi's performance, Alba said (via AS USA):

“It is no longer surprising, but what Leo does is outrageous. After two years without playing together, today we have finally played together again and now it’s time to enjoy a few more years together."

Lionel Messi has now scored five goals and has provided one assist in three matches for Inter Miami. The Argentina captain has gotten off to a dream start to his life in the MLS.

Alba also spoke about his feelings after joining Inter Miami and what he has perceived of the team so far. He said:

“I’m very happy, I really wanted to come and play for Inter Miami. The reception that the fans have given me has been incredible."

Alba added:

“We’re really hopefully that we can improve and win. You have to work as a team to win trophies.”

How many games have Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi played together?

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi were teammates at Barcelona since the Spaniard joined the Catalan club back in 2012. They shared the pitch 345 times for the La Liga giants, combining for 34 goals.

Messi and Alba have now played one game together for Inter Miami. During their Barca stint, the pair formed a formidable combination on the left flank for the Catalan club. Fans will hope they can rekindle the understanding for Inter Miami. It is worth noting that Barca legend Sergio Busquets is also at the club.

Inter Miami will return to action on August 6 to play FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round of 16 clash next. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the Argentina captain can once again come up with a masterclass.