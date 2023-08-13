"It doesn't look good" - Carlo Ancelotti provides worrying update on Eder Militao after Real Madrid star went off injured

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a concerning injury update on Eder Militao after the Brazilian went off injured during Los Blancos' season opener against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

Ancelotti's team won the match 2-0, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet. Militao, however, had to go off in the 50th minute and he was replaced by Antonio Rudiger. The 25-year-old Brazilian caught his studs on the pitch. Ancelotti reacted to the setback as the Italian manager told the media after the game (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Militão has suffered a sprained knee. It doesn't look good. Torn ACL? We can’t rule out anything.”

Militao joined Real Madrid back in 2019 and has since made 142 appearances for the club. The Brazilian was once again a key player during the 2022-23 season as he made 51 appearances across competitions. Hence, him suffering an injury setback could turn out to be a real issue.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to the win against Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid started their season in style as they managed to get a convincing win against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in the season opener. Jude Bellingham got a goal on his debut.

Los Blancos finished second in La Liga last season and are looking to bounce back this term as a result. Their season has gotten off to a good start. Assessing his team's performance, Ancelotti told the media after the game (via Los Blancos' website):

“We played well, especially in the first half, when we showed a lot of intensity. In the second half, we slowed down and had less control, but we did well at the back.”

He added:

“It's evident that when the team is collectively committed and has the right attitude, we are stronger defensively. The team was well positioned and strong in the duels. In the first half we won back a lot of balls. The team is comfortable playing this way and we worked really well defensively.”

Los Blancos will return to action on August 18 as they play Almeria in their second La Liga match of the season. Back-to-back wins in the first two games of the season could be massive for the Madrid giants.