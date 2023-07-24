"It doesn't look good" - Liverpool dealt transfer blow as manager confirms midfielder may have dislocated his shoulder

Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed that reported Liverpool target Joao Palhinha suffered a serious injury in their pre-season friendly against Brentford on Sunday, July 23.

The Cottagers beat the Bees 3-2 in their opening Premier League Summer Series match at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Harry Wilson, Bobby Reid, and Carlos Vinicius scored for Fulham while Yoanne Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer got on the scoresheet for Brentford.

Palhinha, who started the game, was subbed off in the first-half stoppage time. After the game, manager Marco Silva speculated that the midfielder might have dislocated his shoulder as he told Fulham's official website:

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good. It’s serious, but let’s hope it’s not too serious. It’s his shoulder, probably dislocated."

He added:

"Tomorrow he’s going to do a scan and it will be more clear for me to update you on the situation. Let’s hope it’s not another long-term injury for us.”

As per The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Palhinha this summer to potentially replace Fabinho, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Palhinha, 28, had an excellent 2022-23 campaign with Fulham, having arrived from Sporting CP last summer. He made 40 appearances across competitions and also scored four goals. The Portuguese midfielder made the most number of tackles in the Premier League last season, with 147 in 35 games.

Fulham are demanding £60 million for Palhinha, with his contract expiring in 2027. West Ham United are also interested in the midfielder as they look for a replacement for Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal.

Liverpool still working on signing Romeo Lavia this summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are working on signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita left the club earlier this summer. Jordan Henderson is also set to join Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho has also been linked with a departure.

Having signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Merseysiders are now focussing on bringing in Lavia in midfield. Romano told Caught Offside:

"They [Liverpool] keep working on Romeo Lavia. Nothing is advanced in terms of bids or club to club negotiations - still, contacts are taking place with the player’s agents and they are trying to understand the final price tag."

He added:

“Southampton always wanted around £50m but Liverpool are hoping for a different fee. He’s not their only target, but he is a concrete one, and Liverpool are still there.”

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and had a good 2022-23 campaign despite the Saints being relegated. He made 34 appearances across competitions and also contributed one goal and one assist.