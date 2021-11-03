"It doesn't look good" - Solskjaer provides concerning fitness update on Raphael Varane after Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Atalanta

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the hamstring injury Raphael Varane's picked up against Atalanta does not look good after a first assessment.

Raphael Varane's time on the pitch was cut short when the 28-year-old defender pulled his hamstring at the 38-minute mark. Varane was replaced by forward Mason Greenwood.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that the substitution was a precautionary one as Varane did not want to risk carrying on. Though the initial assessments were bad, Varane will be examined today to determine the seriousness of the injury. Speaking after Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Atalanta, Solksjaer said:

"First look at it he (Varane) felt his hamstring. We have to look at him tomorrow but he felt his hamstring as he ran there tightening up. So he didn't want to risk anything. So the first assessment doesn't look good but we will assess him again tomorrow and fingers crossed."

It is worth noting that Raphael Varane only returned to first-team action against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. He missed Manchester United's previous two league matches due to a groin injury he picked up whilst on international duty with France.

Varane is now a major doubt for the Manchester Derby which takes place in three days' time on Saturday. The 28-year-old defender could be a big miss for Manchester United. Varane played a vital role in Solskjaer's new-look 3-5-2 formation which he used during their win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Despite the injury scare for Raphael Varane, Manchester United avoided defeat in Italy after Cristiano Ronaldo netted an injury-time equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for the Red Devils.

Manchester United have secured two positive results following a winless run

Manchester United were in dire need of securing positive results against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta following a run of four league games without a win. Luckily for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that is exactly what they have done.

Manchester United won their first Premier League game in over a month when they recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Though a draw is not the best result in the circumstances, Manchester United showed great fight and spirit while facing Atalanta in the Champions League which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

As things stand, Manchester United have a great opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Red Devils have picked up seven points from their four matches.

