"It doesn't look like he is robust enough" - Danny Mills says that 'it has not worked out' for 28-year-old Manchester United superstar this season

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes Manchester United signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid has not gone according to plan. The 28-year-old defender is set to end his first season in English football without a single piece of silverware.

Manchester United signed Varane last summer in a £34 million deal. However, the Frenchman's season has been hindered by various injuries. Varane has missed United's last two matches due to a muscular injury.

Mills believes Varane's injury-record is not suitable for the Premier League. Speaking to Football Insider, the 44-year-old said the following:

“It doesn’t look like he’s robust enough. Playing at Real Madrid with the way they dominate games means there are three or four hard teams you face a season. Suddenly, stepping into the Premier League when you’ve had one or two injury problems, it’s not that difficult to work it out."

Apart from Varane, the Red Devils had also signed Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho and were expected to challenge for trophies. However, things have not worked out at Old Trafford. Mills said the following in that regard:

“Bringing in Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane last summer, everybody thought, ‘Wow, it’s going to be off the charts, unbelievable, amazing’. It’s turned out not like that because all three have underperformed this season. Varane, a Champions League-winning centre-half to play alongside Maguire, everyone was so excited by it but it hasn’t worked out.”

As things stand, Raphael Varane has made just 25 appearances for Manchester United this season out of which 18 have come in the Premier League.

Manchester United travel to Anfield in the Premier League

Manchester United will travel to Anfield to take on rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, 19 April. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Following their 3-2 win over Norwich City, United have an outside chance of making it into the Premier League top four. They could even play a vital role in the Premier League title race. Liverpool are currently second and a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"In three days, we play United. They are fully in the fight for the Champions League. It will be incredibly tough for us. Let's have proper recovery, proper food and then we will go again." Klopp:"In three days, we play United. They are fully in the fight for the Champions League. It will be incredibly tough for us. Let's have proper recovery, proper food and then we will go again." #awlive [bein sports] Klopp:"In three days, we play United. They are fully in the fight for the Champions League. It will be incredibly tough for us. Let's have proper recovery, proper food and then we will go again." #awlive [bein sports]

United, meanwhile, are fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on 16 April.

Arsenal are sixth and level on points with Manchester United. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand over the Red Devils.

