"It did look nasty" - Liverpool star on club teammate Andy Robertson's injury in international fixture

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has admitted that Andrew Robertson's injury in Scotland's 0-1 defeat to Northern Ireland looked awful.

Bradley earned his first-team promotion at Liverpool only last summer and has recently deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury.

The 20-year-old right-back scored an excellent goal to help Northern Ireland win their international friendly against Scotland yesterday (26 March). However, the game saw his Liverpool teammate Andrew Robertson come off the pitch in the first half after sustaining an ankle injury.

Speaking after the game, Bradley admitted he was upset to see Robertson's injury and said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm disappointed. didn't have the chance to speak to him but I was right behind it and it did look nasty, I think he rolled his ankle maybe or something like that. It was a nasty one but hopefully nothing serious."

He added:

"I'll give him a text and see how he's getting on. Hopefully, nothing too serious. I'll wish him the best and probably be back in on Thursday so I'll see him then."

Hailing Robertson as one of the best Premier League left-backs in the past decade, Bradley further stated:

"He's massive for us, one of the best left backs in the Premier League for the last 10 years and he's been such a big help to me in my career. I've learned so much off him."

Andrew Robertson has made just 15 Premier League appearances for the Merseysiders this season, having missed three months of action due to a shoulder injury.

Glen Johnson explains why Xabi Alonso should not replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged the Reds not to bring in Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp for the 2024-25 campaign.

The German manager revealed earlier this year that he plans to step down at the end of the season as he needs a sabbatical due to fatigue. Alonso, a club icon who's doing extremely well at Bayer Leverkusen this season, has been heavily linked with the role.

While his side are leading the Bundesliga by ten points ahead of Bayern Munich, Johnson believes a move this summer would be premature. Speaking to Betfred, he said:

"Xabi would be a great manager for the club, but I believe somebody needs to come in and take the bullet first. I know that sounds horrible and brutal to say, but there’s no chance of whoever comes in next being better than Jürgen and that’s a testament to the team he’s built at Liverpool."