“It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game” – Gareth Southgate provides fitness update on Harry Kane after knock during FIFA World Cup game against Iran

England manager Gareth Southgate has provided a fitness update on captain Harry Kane after their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was at the end of a poor tackle from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 48th minute of their 6-2 win. He was down holding his ankle for a bit before getting back up. Southgate eventually substituted Kane in the 75th minute for Callum Wilson.

Speaking after the game, the England manager said (via Mirror):

"I think Harry's fine. It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game. We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that."

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ENG theathletic.com/live-blogs/eng… Harry Kane walking through mixed zone with right ankle lightly strapped & slight limp after 48th-min challenge by Pouraliganji. Kane was replaced on 75 mins so 1 to watch but seems to have escaped serious injury @TheAthleticFC Harry Kane walking through mixed zone with right ankle lightly strapped & slight limp after 48th-min challenge by Pouraliganji. Kane was replaced on 75 mins so 1 to watch but seems to have escaped serious injury @TheAthleticFC #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ENG theathletic.com/live-blogs/eng… https://t.co/twVO2lwLoy

Kane provided two assists in the Three Lions' emphatic win over Iran to start their FIFA World Cup campaign on a high. Bukayo Saka scored a brace while Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, and Jack Grealish scored the other goals for England.

Mehdi Taremi scored twice for Iran.

Centre-back Harry Maguire was also subbed off in the game. He clarified on his social media accounts that it was because he fell ill rather than due to an injury.

Gareth Southgate on England's win over Iran in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

While the Three Lions' supporters had much to be pleased about in their 6-2 win over Iran, Southgate did highlight some moments of frustration. Complimenting his attackers, the England manager said:

"Really pleased with our attacking play. We know that Iran are usually very difficult to score goals against, so it's a credit to our players, the way their movement, the quality of our passes, the quality of our finishing."

However, Southgate stressed the need to be better defensively if they are to succeed at the FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I didn't like the end of the game. To concede two goals the way we did isn't the level we need. So we're going to have to be better than the level we were today in certain aspects of our game against the USA. Because they're going to be coming for us full throttle and we're going to have to reset."

He added:

"I don't like games that drift as this one did. I understand the focus drifting a little but that won't be enough for us to progress in the tournament. So we've still got a lot to do to qualify."

England will next face the USA in the FIFA World Cup on November 25.

