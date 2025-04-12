“It looked like all was lost” - Toni Kroos reflects Real Madrid’s humbling UCL defeat to Arsenal and offers way forward

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has shared his observations from Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League defeat at the hands of Arsenal. The club legend offered a way forward for the side of they seek to overturn the mammoth deficit in the second leg at home.

Ad

Kroos watched from home as Real Madrid succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Champions League. Declan Rice scored two free-kick goals for Arsenal before Mikel Merino added a third, as Los Blancos looked lost against superior opposition.

Ex-Germany international Kroos was quoted by SPORT as saying that the side looked resigned to defeat from the moment they conceded the second goal. He pointed out that to turn things around, the team has to be at its best and be relentless from start to finish, while also relying on the home crowd to play their part.

Ad

Trending

“After 2-0, it looked like all was lost. From my experience, when Real Madrid are losing in a game, there is always a phase in which you have the feeling that a goal can be scored. After each goal I missed that reaction. Scoring a goal was important, but they seemed to be saying ‘please don’t let the fourth one come’. The team has to give its best. And the Bernabeu crowd will be there. We have to press non-stop from the first quarter of an hour."

Ad

Real Madrid looked shell-shocked during the clash at the Emirates, and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga received a late sending-off after allowing his frustrations get the better of him. The Spanish giants will aim to overcome a three-nil deficit and become only the fourth side to do so in Champions League history.

Real Madrid star doubtful for Arsenal clash - Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is a doubt for the game against Arsenal after missing training during the week, as per reports. The Austrian defender appears to have suffered a strain to his right thigh in the first leg between the sides on Tuesday, as per Tribuna.com.

Ad

Alaba started the game at the Emirates at left-back in the absence of Ferland Mendy, lasting 80 minutes before he was replaced by Fran Garcia. The 32-year-old carried out individual work at Valdebebas on Thursday after the squad resumes training, and has yet to train with the rest of the squad since.

Carlo Ancelotti may be without veteran Alaba for the games against Alaves this weekend and Arsenal on Wednesday. The manager will turn to Garcia to feature at left-back if the former Bayern Munich man remains sidelined for the games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More