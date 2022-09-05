"It looks like you've been here for 10 years" - Florentino Perez reportedly singled out Real Madrid star for special praise after Betis win 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly praised midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for his performance against Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, September 3.

Los Blancos won the match 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu with goals from Vinicus Jr. and Rodrygo Goes securing their 100% win record so far this season.

Tchouameni, 22, had a majestic game and won the 'Man of the Match' award. He won 10 of his 13 ground duels and all six of his aerial duels. The Frenchman made seven tackles, four interceptions, one clearance and one key pass.

What a performance. Aurélien Tchouaméni's game by numbers vs. Real Betis:100% aerial duels won89% pass accuracy91 touches16 duels won10 final third entries7 tackles7x possession won6 aerial duels won4 interceptions2 fouls won0 fouls committedWhat a performance. Aurélien Tchouaméni's game by numbers vs. Real Betis:100% aerial duels won 89% pass accuracy91 touches 16 duels won 10 final third entries 7 tackles 7x possession won6 aerial duels won 4 interceptions 2 fouls won 0 fouls committed What a performance. 👏 https://t.co/kuqkJ6JTbj

According to Defensa Central (via El Nacional), Perez went into Real Madrid's dressing room after the match. He went straight to Tchouameni and said:

"It looks like you've been here for 10 years."

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos this summer from AS Monaco for a fee of €100 million. He played 95 matches for the French side, contributing eight goals and seven assists.

Tchouameni's arrival at the Bernabeu was followed by Casemiro's departure to Manchester United.

The Brazilian spent nine years at the club, playing 336 matches and winning five Champions League titles, among other honors. He formed a legendary trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos over the years.

Hence, his departure brought all eyes on Tchouameni, who is seen as Casemiro's replacement. The Frenchman has been really impressive in five matches so far and has also registered an assist.

He has been resolute in defense and has also helped Real Madrid build attacks alongside Modric and compatriot Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic

Los Blancos will begin their UEFA Champions League defense in their first group stage match away against Celtic on Tuesday, September 7.

Speaking after their match against Real Betis, Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for the Scottish club and said (via MARCA):

"We don't have to focus on the individual, but on the team. They play very intense, they have had a great start to the season, there will be a great atmosphere in their stadium... We are delighted to go play there. It will be difficult... for both teams ."

Celtic, like Real Madrid, maintain a 100% record in the season so far. They have won all six matches in the Scottish Premier League, including a 9-0 rout of Dundee United.

The two clubs have been drawn in Group F in the Champions League, alongside RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit