“It looks like he’s in Soccer Aid” - Jamie Redknapp delivers verdict on display from Manchester United superstar in Bournemouth draw

Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in their latest Premier League match on Saturday (April 13). Pundit Jamie Redknapp has ripped into experienced midfielder Casemiro, who had a forgettable night.

The Red Devils were keen to return to winning ways following a run of three games without a win in league football. They faced Bournemouth with a depleted squad, and teenage centre-back Willy Kambwala started alongside fellow teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United were perhaps lucky to escape from the Vitality Stadium with a point, as they put up an unimpressive showing away from home. Pundit Jamie Redknapp was on Matchday duties with Sky Sports when he criticized the Brazilian midfielder's display, saying:

"I have watched him for many years, and he is one of my favourite defensive midfielders in world football. I've loved watching him play. But right now, I watch and he looks like he's in Soccer Aid."

"He looks like he's playing at such a pace where the game, it's just a bit of fun and there's celebrities coming onto the pitch. No - this is the Premier League. You've got so much experience. And that isn't really a case of anything else apart from running. I think to myself - what would Rodri do in that situation? He'd have been flying out there to help his team-mates."

Casemiro was on the pitch for the entirety of the game as the Red Devils picked up a point from their travels. He lost six of 13 duels and had an offside, one failed accurate cross, and two out of seven (29%) accurate long balls to his name.

He has now played 19 times in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Manchester United held by Bournemouth in league clash

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth as they faced each other in the Premier League on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men have now extended their winless run to four matches in the Premier League.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for the Cherries in the first half (16') before Bruno Fernandes equalized with a half-volley in the 31st minute. Dutch winger Justin Kluivert restored his side's advantage (36') before Fernandes equalized (65') from the penalty spot in the second half.

The Red Devils lost the first of their meetings with Bournemouth this season (December 9) by a 3-0 margin at home. Saturday's result represents an improvement but deepens the worry at the club over its performances.

