“It is a lot of money for a squad addition” – Gary Neville highlights concern with Manchester United signing Mount

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his concerns over the club's £60 million signing of Mason Mount. The ex-England international has doubts if Mount will be able to tactically fit into the Red Devils' midfield.

Erik ten Hag and Co. were able to finally secure their first transfer this summer by agreeing to a £60 million deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The 24-year-old struggled with injuries last season, making only 35 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

Mount is expected to play alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in a 4-2-3-1 formation. However Gary Neville isn't convinced by this prospect. He said (via METRO):

"I am surprised about the Mason Mount one, to be honest with you. For the reported £60million fee… he is a very good player, that isn't a question for me. But I look at the players United have got already in terms of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred and Scott McTominay. Do I think Mount is the player to go in and sort all that out? I'm not quite sure."

He added:

"I think you would have been better off going and playing £100million plus on Jude Bellingham or £80-100million on Declan Rice and getting something you think can be the real thing. Mount would be a very good addition to United's squad, but it is a lot of money for a squad addition."

He concluded:

"Does Mount, Casemiro and Fernandes work as a midfield three? Spending £60million, you have got to get that jump towards winning the league from third place. United, at this moment in time, they haven't got the money and they haven't got the promise of the new ownership to be able to throw the big money at players."

Manchester United could sell Scott McTominay and Fred this summer: Reports

According to BBC Sport personality Simon Stone, Manchester United could sell both Scott McTominay and Fred this summer following the arrival of Mason Mount.

The pair are no longer regular starters in Manchester United's midfield under Erik ten Hag. While they can perform when in form, they are highly inconsistent, which was seen even when they regularly played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer two seasons ago.

Stone said (via The People's Person):

“Mount’s arrival also raises question marks over the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay. Fulham is a possible destination for Fred and United are open to offers for the 30-year-old Brazilian.”

He added:

“McTominay’s situation is more complex.”

Mount's arrival at Old Trafford means they face even more competition to break into the starting XI. Manchester United could sell one or both of them to free up funds for more transfers.

