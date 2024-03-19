“It was a lot for someone so young to deal with” - Marcus Rashford’s mother opens up on 2 deaths which negatively impacted Manchester United star

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been hit hard by the death of two people very close to him, according to his mother Melanie Maynard.

The England international was in stellar form for the Red Devils last season, helping them lift the Carabao Cup and secure a fourth-place finish in the Premier League. Rashford scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions, ending the campaign as Manchester United's top goalscorer.

This term, the 26-year-old has been criticized for his underwhelming performances, having scored just eight goals in 35 games.

Rashford's mother believes the English winger has been deeply impacted by the deaths of his cousin Nathan and friend Garfield Hayward. She said (via Express Sport):

"Marcus lost a very important person in his life: his cousin Nathan in November, after a very good family friend, Garf, had died a year earlier, which set him back a lot. It was a lot for someone so young to deal with."

She added:

"Marcus is human, so he will have ups and downs in his life like everyone else. Marcus is in a very good place, he will never let anyone down. But you always need to be wary of people's intentions around you - sometimes people around you can be wolves dressed in sheep's clothing."

Rashford has had a recent upturn in form, scoring in Manchester United's last three games against Everton and Manchester City in the Premier League and Liverpool in the FA Cup.

"We can beat anyone" - Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's emphatic FA Cup win over Liverpool

Manchester United secured an emphatic victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (March 17) in an entertaining seven-goal thriller.

Scott McTominay took the lead early before goals in quick succession from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 2-1 up at the end of the first half. Antony found the back of the net in the 87th minute to keep Manchester United in the running as the match went to extra time.

Harvey Elliot's 105th-minute strike helped Liverpool regain the lead but Marcus Rashford secured another lifeline for the Red Devils seven minutes later. In the dying embers of the fixture, it seemed as though it would proceed to penalties.

However, Amad Diallo's dramatic late winner (120+1') secured a place in the semi-finals for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag was elated with his side's performance. Speaking after the game, the Dutch manager claimed that United could beat anyone now that they've triumphed against Liverpool, who lead the Premier League table. He said (via Sky Sports):

"This could be that moment where we get the belief, the energy that we can do amazing things. I think that if we can beat Liverpool the way we did, we can beat anyone."

United will next be in Premier League action in an away fixture against Brentford after the international break (March 30).