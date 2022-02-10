“It made us and them believe that we can do some special things” – Bukayo Saka reveals moment that ‘really lifted’ Arsenal this season

Arsenal have overturned their poor start to the season and are now in a fight to finish in the top-four zone of the Premier League table. Speaking of the Gunners' resurgence, Bukayo Saka claims their 3-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in September last year helped turn their season around.

The midfielder, who bagged the third goal for Mikel Arteta's side during the encounter, has expressed how important it was to score at such a vital moment.

He told Sky Sports:

“That goal was another important goal because before that game, the team wasn’t in the best of moments and going into that game, we knew how much it could turn around our season and it would be for the fans as well."

Arsenal significantly improved their level of performance starting from that game and managed to go unbeaten in their next eight outings across all competitions. Bukayo Saka continued to highlight the impact of beating their local rivals.

He said:

“I think maybe since that game, we’ve only lost one game at the Emirates, which was Man City. I think from that game, we really set the tone at home. I’d say that game really lifted us – not just us, it lifted everyone around the club, from us all the way to the fans."

"It made us and them believe that we can do some special things this season and it gave everyone the confidence again in us that I think some people had lost,” the midfielder added.

Bukayo Saka in action for the Gunners.

Arsenal's current standing in the Premier League table

The Gunners lost their first three matches in the English top flight this season, conceding a whopping nine goals against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's men were severely criticized for their slow start but they've managed to produce the perfect response over the last couple of weeks.

Mikel Arteta's side currently occupy sixth position in the table with 36 points from 21 games, having recorded 11 victories, three draws and seven defeats so far. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that they are only four points behind fourth-ranked West Ham, who have played two more games.

