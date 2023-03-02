"It was magnificent and great from the team" - Erik ten Hag lavishes praise on 5 Manchester United stars after 3-1 West Ham win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Alejandro Garnacho, Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer after his side's 3-1 win against West Ham United.

The Red Devils clashed horns with the Hammers at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, March 1. Ten Hag's troops fell behind to Said Benrahma's 54th-minute opener. However, an own-goal from Nayef Aguerd brought them on level terms 23 minutes later.

Garnacho then popped up with a goal in the final minute of regulation before Fred added an exclamation point in the fifth minute of injury-time. Speaking after the match, Ten Hag lauded multiple players for helping Manchester United complete a comeback victory. He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"Harry Maguire had a good game, [Tyrell] Malacia, [Marcel] Sabitzer, and of course Garnacho especially second half. It was not easy as we have seen."

Ten Hag singled out match-winner Garnacho for special praise, saying:

"It was a great goal. He was growing into the game and taking players on and he was difficult to stop. It was a great goal and it was also the total set-up, it was difficult to defend and the front four did a great job."

The Manchester United boss also heaped praise on Weghorst, who got the assist for Fred's goal (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he was one of the best players on the pitch. I think he was involved to see the corner, maybe he was in front when he came up together with Harry (Maguire) to force the own goal from the opponent.

"I think the goal from Garnacho he was pressing in switch of play and definitely in the third goal he gave a good press and forced the opponent to make a mistake where Fred scored.

"He understands positioning in and out of possession and he is doing a really good job for the team."

How did the 5 Manchester United players praised by Erik ten Hag fare against West Ham United?

Alejandro Garnacho understandably stole the headlines following Manchester United's FA Cup win against West Ham United on Wednesday. The Argentine teenager showed incredible composure and skill to curl his shot into the far corner in the dying moments.

Garnacho, who started the match, enjoyed a good outing otherwise as well. He recorded six successful dribbles, 11 successful duels and won three fouls.

Meanwhile, Marcel Sabitzer also impressed on his return to the Red Devils' starting XI. The Austrian completed 79% of his passes and laid out two key passes, while also registering a shot on target and two tackles.

Wout Weghorst, who has found goals hard to come by since arriving at Old Trafford, once again proved that he offers so much more. The Dutchman recorded a game-high five key passes, completed a dribble and made a tackle.

Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia, lastly, were solid in defense for Manchester United after Said Benrahma's opener. Maguire won six of his nine aerial duels and completed 82% of his passes, while also making a tackle, a clearance and two interceptions.

Malacia, meanwhile, made seven tackles and five interceptions, both game-high figures, as well as four clearances. He also won eight of his 12 duels.

