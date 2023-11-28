“It could make all the difference” - Robbie Savage names three players Arsenal must look to sign if they are to win Premier League

Former footballer Robbie Savage believes Arsenal must sign one of Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic, and Victor Osimhen in order to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are currently on top of the league standings after snatching a 1-0 victory at the death against Brentford on Saturday (November 25). However, they are only one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Should the north Londoners stand any chance of dethroning the Cityzens, Savage believes that the club need a reliable source of goals up front. So far in the 2023-24 season, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have shared the workload in leading the line for Mikel Arteta.

Addressing Arsenal's need for a number nine in January, Savage told TeamTalk:

"I do think Arsenal have two very good centre forwards in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, but I just think a new striker to add to that competition, and one who can get a guaranteed 20 to 25 goals a season, would make all the difference to them."

"From the Premier League, you’re looking at [Ivan] Toney from Brentford, and beyond that, [Dusan] Vlahovic of Juventus and [Victor] Osimhen from Napoli."

He added:

"Arsenal need to be looking at the three of them and saying, ‘Do you know what, if we add one of those to our team, they can add another 20 goals-plus to our side over a season.’ It could make all the difference."

Jesus has had his troubles with fitness this season. Amid injury problems, he's bagged four goals and an assist in 12 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah, who is Arteta's second-choice striker, has bagged five goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

Robbie Savage claims Ivan Toney is a low-risk signing for Arsenal in January

Ivan Toney (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are reported to be monitoring Brentford attacker Ivan Toney's situation as they prepare to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window (via Football.london). The England international is currently serving a ban for breach of betting regulations.

However, Savage believes that the striker's signing would be a low-risk one in January when the player will be free to play again. Addressing the Gunners' links with the player, he told TeamTalk:

"Toney’s proven he can do that for Brentford and is a low-risk signing for me as he can already do it in the Premier League."

Representing the Bees, Toney has bagged 32 goals in the Premier League from 66 appearances in his career so far. The 27-year-old could be tempted to join the north London side, who will provide him with the chance to play Champions League football.