"It would make negotiations easier" – Liverpool fans react as 2 transfer targets are spotted hanging out together

Liverpool fans have expressed their excitement on social media as two of their top midfield targets, OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, have been spotted together.

The Reds are currently in the market to snap up multiple midfielders after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers. They have been linked with Thuram and Kone in the past few weeks.

Here are a few reactions from Liverpool fans after the midfield pair were captured in an Instagram story:

The pair were filmed together chatting on a road on Tuesday (June 6) by Thuram's older brother, Marcus. They know each other quite well, having spent time together at AC Boulogne-Billancourt during their youth days.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 since joining Nice from AS Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. Operating at the heart of midfield, he has helped his club achieve two fifth-placed league finishes across three seasons (between 2019 and 2022)

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and tackling, Thuram has attracted interest from Liverpool of late. He is said to be valued around £35 million ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, according to L'Equipe.

Kone, on the other hand, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for Monchengladbach since arriving from Toulouse for £8 million in 2021. So far, the 22-year-old has registered four goals and two assists in 60 games.

According to Bild, Jurgen Klopp's outfit have enquired about the Frenchman with Die Fohlen willing to sell their star for a fee of around £40 million. They are aiming to finalise a permanent transfer before the start of the pre-season.

Meanwhile, the Anfield outfit are reportedly set to announce the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £45 million in the coming few days. They have offered the Argentine World Cup winner a contract worth £150,000-per-week.

Khephren Thuram comments on transfer rumors amid Liverpool links

Speaking at the UNFP Trophies function, Khephren Thuram addressed the recent rumors involving him. He said:

"I want to progress, go on the field, have fun. For now, I'm in Nice. It's going very well. I really like the club, so I still see myself currently in Nice. There are noises, I hear, but I'm happy in Nice. I hope to grow with this club."

Should Thuram join Liverpool this summer, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would provide competition to the aging pair of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

The Reds need fresh legs in midfield and also new faces to revitalise the squad. Signing young, energetic midfield tanks lie Thuram would go a long way to recalibrating the squad for a long term.

