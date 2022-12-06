"It would make perfect sense" – Sven Goran Eriksson urges Manchester United to use 25-year-old as part of swap deal to sign Cody Gakpo in January

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has urged Manchester United to include out-of-favor midfielder Donny van de Beek in a potential swap deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

Van de Beek, 25, has failed to cement his place at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for an initial fee of £35 million in the summer of 2020. Overall, he has netted two goals and contributed two assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Gakpo, on the other hand, has emerged as a breakthrough star due to his superb performances for both club and country. He has registered 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games for PSV this season, attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Speaking to Football Betting, Eriksson claimed that a swap deal involving the two Netherlands internationals in the winter transfer window would be perfect for Erik ten Hag's side. He said:

"We're talking about two very good players and I believe it could be a great deal for both parties. It would make perfect sense."

"Gakpo is a direct and dynamic attacker – just what United need – and for one reason or another Van de Beek just isn't suited to the Premier League. Erik ten Hag knows all of these players and if he thinks a swap deal is a good idea, then why not?"

Gakpo, who was rumored to seal a permanent move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, is currently representing the Netherlands at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has maintained his club form in Qatar, scoring three goals in four games so far.

His agents are already working on a potential transfer — as he’s expected to leave PSV in 2023. Cody Gakpo on Premier League clubs interested: “I’m 100% focused now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best”.His agents are already working on a potential transfer — as he’s expected to leave PSV in 2023. Cody Gakpo on Premier League clubs interested: “I’m 100% focused now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best”. 🚨🇳🇱 #transfersHis agents are already working on a potential transfer — as he’s expected to leave PSV in 2023. https://t.co/IuF32n1pU8

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in need of a first-choice striker after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. While Anthony Martial has been plagued with injuries, Marcus Rashford is not a natural number nine.

Paul Parker urges Manchester United to sign in-demand Premier League midfielder

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo would be a good signing for the Red Devils. He said:

"Caicedo could be a good player to bring into the midfield because Manchester United are lacking quality midfielders. They have Christian Eriksen and Casemiro but they are also getting older."

Sharing his thoughts on Caicedo, Parker continued:

"United have a lot of midfielders but not enough players with quality and he would help on that problem. He would definitely be an upgrade for Scott McTominay and I would even trust him to be a starter. So, I would love to get him to the club."

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Seagulls in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has netted two goals and laid out two assists in 25 overall matches.

