"It doesn't make sense" - Ralf Rangnick delivers verdict on Manchester United star Paul Pogba's comments during international break

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is puzzled by Paul Pogba's comments made while the Frenchman was away with France on international duty.

Le Figaro released an interview with the 28-year-old where Pogba threw fire on the flames over his future at the club. The Frenchman said that he did not know whether he had a role at the club, saying he has more understanding of his place in the French national team. Pogba said:

"I get along very well with (France manager, Didier Deschamps); he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United, do I really have a role? I ask the question, but I don’t have an answer."

Rangnick has given a somewhat incredulous response to Pogba's comments, telling reporters (via ManchesterEveningNews):

"I've got enough to do now to prepare the team for the next game, and I don't think it makes sense to interpret or just judge what he has said in an interview; it doesn't make sense, for me, it's only important to judge him."

Rangnick continued:

"I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks. Since the game against West Ham on 22 January, we have lost three strikers since then, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani - who is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks."

He added:

"And on top of that if Paul was still injured himself, with Bruno or Scott McTominay missing, you have to play in a different role. This is normal. And if this is somebody like Paul, who is flexible and can play 6, 8, and even 10, then this is a normal thing."

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening as they seek to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. They are currently sixth in the standings, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, having played a game more.

Paul Pogba's interview doesn't help the situation at Manchester United

Given the hugely disappointing and underwhelming season Manchester United have had both on and off the field, it's astounding that players seldom take responsibility.

Following a loss, many United players usually take to social media to apologise to the Old Trafford faithful. However, is that truly enough?

Pogba is not the only guilty party here, as Luke Shaw's recent comments didn't help matters.

Shaw said last week that he feels 'especially wanted' by the England national side. These words create unnecessary drama for a club trying to pick up the pieces amidst a season in disarray.

