“It makes you feel like you’re still that dude” – Cristiano Ronaldo accepted ‘exorbitant’ Al-Nassr move for validation, suggests American actor

American stand-up comedian and actor Andrew Schulz recently suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo only accepted to join Al-Nassr to feel validated by his lucrative contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo traded European football for the Saudi Pro League in January after his contract was mutually terminated with Manchester United back in November 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract reported to be worth $213 million (£173 million) per year.

This deal made the Portugal icon the richest in sports history, in terms of yearly salary.

During a recent episode of the Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast, Schulz and Singh sat down with Chris DiStefano, AlexxMedia, and Mark Gagnon. The group were discussing why Lionel Messi decided to turn down Al-Hilal's $1.6 billion offer to join Inter Miami earlier this summer.

Andrew Schulz gave his take on the podcast, alluding to the fact that Messi no longer needs the validation that Ronaldo does:

“There’s a couple things with this that I was talking to a buddy of mine whose involved in sports and he was like, a lot of times these athletes validate themselves through the contract that they get even if they don’t need the money."

He added:

“And these contracts that you get from Saudi or some of these oil states are so exorbitant, it makes you feel like you’re still that dude even if you’re in the twilight of your career and maybe that’s why Cristiano accepted it.”

Lionel Messi officially signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami, reported to be around $54 million a year, on July 15.

While money may have been one factor that drew Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr, the level of competition may also have played a part. The 38-year-old recently stated his belief that the Saudi Pro League was superior to the MLS.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the football world when he decided to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January. Let's take a look to see how the Real Madrid legend has fared to date for the Knights of Najd.

The Portugal superstar had a decent start to his Al-Nassr tenure, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions last season. Despite his stellar individual returns, he was unable to win any trophies, losing the title to Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr also failed to lift the Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup of Champions.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a man on a mission to secure silverware for his new club. Al-Nassr are currently in the semi-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al-Shorta.

The 38-year-old has already scored three goals in four appearances in the competition and will be aiming to continue his good form. Al-Nassr have bolstered their squad with the recent signings of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana.