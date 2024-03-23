"It makes my game a lot easier" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes hints at interest in changing position on the pitch

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes recently opened up on his position on the pitch, claiming that he likes a deeper role.

Fernandes has been one of United's best players since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 for a reported fee of €65 million. He has scored 72 goals and provided 63 assists in 223 games across competitions. The Portuguese has mostly played as an attacking midfielder but has also dropped deep at times to help influence the game.

Fernandes recently spoke about his position, saying that he likes playing deeper because he can get on the ball more and help develop the play. He said (via Caught Offside):

“It’s a position I like, playing deeper, facing the game more.

“With the ball, it makes my game a lot easier because I have a broader view of the game and it is ideal for what we’ve talked about with the last pass, which can sometimes come from deeper on the pitch.”

Fernandes has operated mainly as an attacking midfielder this season but has also played as a right winger or even a centre-forward at times. He has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 38 games across competitions for Manchester United this campaign.

Manchester United interested in signing Championship midfielder in the summer: Reports

As per 90min, Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall in the summer.

Drewsbury-Hall's contract with the Foxes expires in the summer of 2027 and they want to keep the midfielder at the club. However, they have been charged with a breach of Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, which could force Leicester to sell players.

The Foxes will demand around £40 million for Drewsbury-Hall if they get promoted, which looks likely as they lead the Championship table. However, if they don't, the price will be cut down to £25 million.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could see the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen depart in the summer. Hence, they are looking to strengthen their side and believe Drewsbury-Hall will be a good fit.

The 25-year-old came through Leicester's academy and has made 121 appearances for them, registering 15 goals and 18 assists. He has been excellent this season in the Championship, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 games.