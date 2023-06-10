"It makes me laugh" - PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi denies involvement in Manchester United takeover

Paris St-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has categorically denied any involvement in the ongoing acquisition saga of Manchester United.

According to BBC Sport, the Glazer family reached out to Al-Khelaifi a month ago, aiming to nudge Qatari financier Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani into sweetening his bid.

This sparked speculation about a broader Qatari involvement in Sheikh Jassim's bid but Al-Khelaifi has now dismissed these rumors.

Talking in Istanbul, just ahead of the Champions League final, he revealed (via BBC):

"Paris St-Germain is my club, in my heart, and I have nothing to do with Manchester United. It makes me laugh. I am Qatari, right? If people ask me my opinion, I will answer them for sure - and that's what they do. I am talking about anyone, not just Manchester United. I will give them the experience that I have. That's it."

Contrary to rumors, Al-Khelaifi has revealed he never met with the Raine Group, the bank orchestrating the United sale process. He mentioned that he looks forward to fresh investment into the sport, whether it's from his home country or abroad and said:

"I want the best for European competitions. If it's within the regulation, why not? Not only Qatari, everyone."

Sheikh Jassim placed his fifth bid to take over the Red Devils just last week, an offer that remains in play. His vision is to acquire complete control of United in contrast to the approach of another potential buyer in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos Group.

The English consortium are content with securing a majority stake in the club, which will allow the Glazer family to maintain some involvement.

Manchester United prepare to make a move for Porto goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. As the Red Devils grapple with the challenge of renewing contracts, current number one David de Gea remains in an unsettled stand-off with the club.

The Spaniard's contract is slated to expire at the end of the month, as is the case with the backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton. The scene grows murkier with Jack Butland, who functioned as the club's third choice in the latter half of the 2022-23 season, concluding a permanent deal with Rangers.

Porto's Diogo Costa has emerged as a viable solution and the young goalkeeper has been linked with a potential switch to Old Trafford. As per a report by Portuguese publication O Jogo (via SportsMole), the Red Devils are readying an offer to secure his services.

Porto are reportedly open to accepting a deal that falls short of Costa's £65 million release clause. Costa has had an impressive season with his tally of 20 clean sheets in 41 appearances across all competitions.

