"It makes the league better" - Jermain Defoe urges MLS to make 2 changes to keep Lionel Messi and more USMNT stars in the league

Former Toronto FC forward Jermain Defoe has urged MLS to abolish the salary cap and designated player rule to keep Lionel Messi and national team stars in the league. The Argentinean forward joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 as a free agent, but his contract expires at the end of this year.

La Pulga's arrival in the US has boosted the popularity of the league. However, there's a concern that the MLS would lose its charm once Lionel Messi leaves.

Speaking to GOAL, Defoe insisted that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence makes the league more appealing to homegrown players.

"When I was there, a lot of players wanted to play in Europe. That’s understandable, they wanted to try and get to the Premier League or the Championship – the best leagues. That’s normal and they should be thinking like that. Hopefully, with Messi being there and attracting more players that don’t go to Saudi, it makes the league better and more competitive," said Defoe.

He continued:

"The American players, homegrown players, will then want to stay there because it’s competitive and a top league, the stadiums are full. Hopefully they are able to get the wages that they deserve, not just the designated players, and they are able to stay there and have decent careers in their home country."

Defoe also added that the strict wage structure and the designated player rule are holding the MLS back.

"One hundred per cent. Having those two or three players, it’s something that surprised me. In England it is completely different. I went over there and when I was doing my deal with Toronto, I didn’t realise how they did it over there," said Defoe.

Most of the top USMNT players are currently plying their trade away in Europe.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored in the MLS?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has registered 22 goals and 14 assists from 27 games in the MLS. The Argentinean guided Inter Miami to the Supporters' Shield last season.

Unfortunately, the Herons faltered in their quest for the MLS Cup, where they were knocked out of Round One by Atlanta United. Lionel Messi will have his eyes on the top prize this season and has started the new campaign with a bang.

The 37-year-old has registered four goals and two assists from five games across competitions. The Herons are unbeaten in eight games this season.

