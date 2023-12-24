"It makes something different about performance" - Liverpool star Wataru Endo reveals why he wears a gumshield during matches

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has revealed that he wears a gumshield during matches because it helps him get into 'game mode'.

Endo plays as a defensive midfielder and specializes in shielding his team's center-backs. Such a role requires grit and steel, something the Japan international seems to have in plenty.

Endo joined the Reds in the summer transfer window from VfB Stuttgart for a fee of around £16 million. He was largely seen as a stop-gap signing after the Reds missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who moved to Chelsea instead.

The lack of another natural defensive midfielder and injuries to Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara have seen Endo get increased playing time in recent weeks. And that has brought him into the public eye on a more regular basis.

Some fans would have noticed Endo wearing a mouthguard during matches — an accessory often used by boxers or MMA fighters. When asked why that is the case, the 30-year-old told Sky Sports, via the club's official website:

"When I was in Germany I met a Japanese dentist; he told me it’s a good mouthpiece, it makes something different about performance. Now I just wear it to protect my teeth and also it looks like a fighter, so when I go into the pitch I just put the mouthpiece on and it’s like game mode."

Endo, hence, started this practice when he was still at Stuttgart — a club he captained and made 133 appearances for during his three-year stay. He was most recently seen in action in Liverpool's 1-1 league draw against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (23 December), where he played the full 90 minutes.

Endo has made 22 appearances competitions for his new club, scoring twice and laying out an assist.

Liverpool miss out on chance to leapfrog Arsenal in the table

Liverpool surrendered their lead at the top of the table last weekend when they dropped points against Manchester United at Anfield.

The goalless draw meant Arsenal secured first place going into gameweek 18. The Reds nevertheless had the chance to overtake the Gunners if they beat them at Anfield on Saturday but couldn't manage anything more than a draw.

Arsenal currently lead the proceedings with 40 points from 18 matches, leading the Reds by a single point. Aston Villa, meanwhile, trail the Reds on goal difference. Manchester City have 34 points to their name but can shave the gap further if they win their game in hand.

Liverpool's next game, meanwhile, is a boxing day fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor.

