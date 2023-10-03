"It makes me want to cry" - David Beckham's mum reveals West Ham fan once threatened her after Englishman's red card against Argentina

David Beckham's mother Sandra was confronted by an angry West Ham fan in the aftermath of her son's red card against Argentina in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The incident took place during Beckham's first game back for Manchester United against West Ham United at Upton Park, where the furious fan reportedly threatened his mother.

Speaking in a Netflix documentary (via DailyStar), Sandra Beckham shared her emotions regarding the harrowing experience. She said:

"It was awful. I was sitting there and a woman had her newspaper, showing the picture of him (David) hanging.

"I was getting angry with the way they were shouting about him. There was one fan who asked me to go outside. Like, 'Come on then, outside!'

"It's not nice as a parent to see that happening. It makes me want to cry now."

While the sending off itself was controversial, David Beckham became public enemy number 1 as England were eliminated from the competition after losing that game against Argentina.

Several anrgy England supporters hung effigies of the midfielder all over the country and even burned large cutouts of his. When he returned to represent his club, fans of the opposition would make provocative and insulting chants with Beckham's name as a show of disdain.

David Beckham later admitted the hate and abuse he received changed his life, with the biggest impact being on his closest family members. He said:

"It brought a lot of attention that I would never wish on my parents and I can never forgive myself for that.

"That is the tough part about what was happening then. I was the one who made the mistake. It is only now that I am 47 years old, it is now that I beat myself up about it."

Becks also mentioned the crucial role his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson played in uplifting his spirits and consoling him after such a public incident.

It is safe to say he bounced back remarkably after that incident, with his incredible free-kick goal against Greece in 2001 erasing all the painful memories of the past.

David Beckham pushing for Inter Miami to sign Luka Modric

Having already acquired bags of talent in the form of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Beckham and his club Inter Miami are now keen to onboard Real Madrid icon Luka Modric.

This is as per Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg, who has claimed the move could be a big possibility.

It is no secret that the club and David Beckham admire Modric and his abilities, but prising him away from Los Blancos could prove to be a challenge.

However, seeing the way the former Barcelona boys have settled into life in Miami, the Croatian could call time on his top level career as he slowly meanders towards retirement at his own pace.

It remains to be seen how this saga pans out.