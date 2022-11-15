“It is not only Man City” – Gabriel Jesus snubs Tottenham as he names 4 teams that can challenge Arsenal for Premier League title

Gabriel Jesus has ignored Tottenham Hotspur while naming the teams who could threaten Arsenal's chase for Premier League glory this season.

Jesus, who is currently with Brazil preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, has helped his club team to the top spot in the English top flight. Mikel Arteta's men lead the table by a handsome five points after 14 games, having won 12 matches in the league this season.

When quizzed about which teams could hurt Arsenal's chase for Premier League glory this season, Jesus said (via Football London):

"We cannot look to others. We know Man City (Manchester City) , obviously I know them more than most of the people. But we have to do our job.

"We know the Premier League is not easy, it is the toughest league in the world. It is not only Man City - it is Liverpool, Man United (Manchester United), Chelsea. What can we do? Just focus on ourselves that is all."

Jesus left out Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the aforementioned list. Antonio Conte's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, eight points behind the Gunners, and have also played an extra game.

Adding that the unity within the squad has been an important factor in his side's success this season, Jesus said:

"First of all it is because of the team. I think everyone can see the spirit of the team and the way we love each other. The way we want to help each other on the pitch.

"That is what happens when you are in another family. We spend more time here than home. Everyone is like this. That is why it is working outside. We have a young team so we run a lot - with the ball and without the ball."

Arsenal have a tough test after the FIFA World Cup

Arsenal have made an immaculate start to the new season. The Gunners' incredible run has allowed them to take a sizeable lead over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Their next challenge will be considerably tougher given their run of games immediately after the FIFA World Cup. They will play West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Newcastle United, all in the space of a week.

Arteta's troops will follow it up with league games against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The Gunners also have a previously postponed tie against Manchester City yet to be played.

If Arsenal can come out of this sequence of games with a decent record, it will go a long way in their bid for the Premier League title this season.

