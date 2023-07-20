"It was a matter of 48 hours" - When Ronaldinho revealed he came close to joining Manchester United before signing for Barcelona

Manchester United were once 48 hours away from signing Ronaldinho.

The then-young Brazilian winger, who had lit up Europe while playing for Paris-Saint Germain, had also made his mark on the national stage by being exceptionally good in the 2002 World Cup.

Hence, back in 2003, Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was desperately close to bringing Ronaldinho to Old Trafford. He possibly wanted the Brazilian to replace David Beckham, who had recently joined Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona, who were in turmoil back then, had recently gone through a presidential election with Joan Laporta and Sandro Rossell taking charge.

The Spanish duo had promised one of Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and David Beckham as a new signing should they come into power. With Henry committing his future to Arsenal and Beckham joining Los Blancos, it was Ronaldinho who was destined for Barca.

Recalling how he was close to joining to United before making the switch to Nou Camp, Ronaldinho said:

“It almost happened with United. It was a matter of 48 hours, but Rosell had told me way before I got the offer: ‘If I become Barca president, will you come?’ I said yes."

He added:

“It was only a matter of details with United when Rosell called to say he was going to win the election there. And I had promised to him that I’d play for Barca.”

Ronaldinho went on to register 94 goals and 70 assists in 207 games for Barcelona.

Paul Scholes recollects Ronaldinho snubbing Manchester United for Barcelona

Former Manchester United captain Paul Scholes has recollected how United were sure of signing Ronaldinho in the summer of 2003.

He said:

“I remember two or three that were possibly coming. I think the one that stands out is Ronaldinho. He was away on pre-season and we were as close as announcing him and giving him a number, but I think he ended up changing his mind at the last minute and signing for Barcelona."

Scholes added:

“It’s strange really because we played Barcelona on that pre-season tour. We were all excited – Ronaldinho, what a player! I think he was coming from PSG at the time and we were all going to get to play with him and he’s going to bring something special."

Scholes then talked about how Ronaldinho had gotten under the skin of all United players for snubbing the Red Devils.

“Almost like what Eric Cantona brought to the team. Then, three days later, we’re playing against him and all trying to kick him because he didn’t sign for us. It was disappointing but I was lucky enough to play with some great players and he’d have just been another unbelievable player I’d had played with, but it just never happened.”

As for United, they had a date with destiny of their own kind as Sir Alex Ferguson replaced the expected signing of Ronaldinho with an young kid from Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7, as he is known today, has become a legend of the game, starting his rise to the top from Old Trafford.