"It may be painful for some" - Sergio Aguero explains why Lionel Messi's Inter Miami had to be included in the Club World Cup

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has explained why superstar forward Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have been included in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The 37-year-old claimed that his compatriot's massive worldwide appeal made it imperative for football's apex governing body to involve the Herons in the tournament.

The Club World Cup is set to be played in a new and expanded format for the first time this summer. The group stage will include 32 teams, including Real Madrid, Boca Juniors, Al-Hilal, Wydad AC, and many others.

On the back of their 2024 MLS regular season triumph, Inter Miami were confirmed as participants at the CWC, which is set to take place on American soil. Messi played an integral role in that successful campaign, racking up 23 goals and 13 assists in just 25 games.

Even as he enters the twilight of his career, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to draw huge crowds whenever he plays. Aguero acknowledged the legendary forward's legacy, claiming that the inclusion of Inter Miami will help draw more attention to the game.

Speaking to FIFA, the former Manchester City striker said (via GOAL):

"Well, I think this is something that is quite important for Inter Miami, and especially knowing that Leo is there, and I think that for the world as a whole and for the fans, I think it was quite important that Inter Miami be included, too, because by now, we know that Messi is… Although it may be painful for some, he is one of the players that everyone wants to see."

Messi has started his 2025 campaign right where he left off in 2024, with 15 goals and six assists in 20 games for Inter Miami. If the Herons are to have any chance of competing for the title, it will certainly be down to the performances of their talismanic forward.

"He will try to do his very best" - Sergio Aguero makes prediction for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's CWC campaign

Ex-Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has claimed that his compatriot and Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi will "do his very best" to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Manchester City striker is a close friend of the Argentine skipper, having made 90 appearances alongside him for La Albiceleste and Barcelona. Aguero claimed that his compatriot will treat it as a "new challenge" which he "will not want to lose at all."

In an interview with FIFA, the 37-year-old said (via GOAL):

"I think that it will be great to see Inter Miami compete against the other teams, and especially see the Inter Miami version of Messi, who is accomplishing everything now in MLS, and they won a title that for a number of years, or I don't know if they have ever won anything, and I think that for Inter Miami, and Leo most of all, this new challenge, knowing him, he will try to do his very best because he will not want, same as with anything else, to lose at all."

Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup campaign will kick off against Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday, June 14.

