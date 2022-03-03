"It was maybe his best Liverpool performance" - Jurgen Klopp hails star for 'top class' and 'complete' performance versus Norwich City

Liverpool hosted Norwich City last night for their 5th round FA Cup clash, which the Reds subsequently won 2-1 to progress to the next round of the competition. Takumi Minamino was undeniably the star of the show as he scored both goals for the home side, giving them a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into half-time.

Although Lukas Rupp pulled one back for Norwich City in the 76th minute, the visitors were unable to restore parity and will play no further part in this edition of the FA Cup.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Minamino in a post-match interview. As per the Liverpool Echo, Klopp hailed the Japanese star's performance and admitted it may even be his best yet for the Reds. Klopp said:

"Taki, he scored two goals and that was obvious, but he also had some top, top football moments as well. He was mobile, he was quick, he was technically incredible and you saw how he controlled the ball when it was high and it was windy.

"I am surprised he could show this but he showed it to the public which is absolutely great. It was maybe [his best Liverpool performance]. It was an exceptional game for sure.

"It was a complete performance, the two goals were great but all the rest he did was top class. He shows every time he has everything, that is why he is our player.

Jurgen Klopp explains reasons for Takumi Minamino's slow start at Liverpool

Minamino became the first Japanese player to ever play for the club when he completed a move in January 2020. However, owing to the class of players at the club's disposal, the 27-year-old hasn't been able to cement a permanent place for himself yet.

Although he has scored 9 goals in 22 appearances across competitions this season, Minamino has only played 88 minutes of Premier League football this campaign. However, Jurgen Klopp believes that the circumstances have not been kind to Minamino, and that he is bound to improve with time. Klopp said:

"Taki came in at a difficult time: coronavirus, wasn't at full throttle, no supporters in the stadium, playing with a good football team, but he needed time and at the moment he looks like at the peak of the things he can do.

"There are more difficult situations than Taki's in the world out there but it's not easy to be in and out with these kinds of things.

"His character is obviously top class, so when I give him his opportunity he is delivering on a top-class level."

