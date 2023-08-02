"It means you haven’t seen him for the last 15 years" - Giorgio Chiellini highlights how MLS teams can stop Lionel Messi

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has said that he's not surprised by Lionel Messi's dream start to life at MLS club Inter Miami. Messi has bagged three goals and an assist in two games, despite not playing 90 minutes in either.

While many have been left starstruck by Messi's performances for Miami, Chiellini isn't too surprised. That's because he reckons it's normal for the Argentina captain to perform at that level (via AS USA):

“I was not surprised. The problem is that maybe this league is surprised. I think they (MLS teams) have to do something better to try to contain Messi.”

Chiellini added that Lionel Messi is not a 'normal player' and that teams need to do more to stop him:

“If you think that Messi is a normal player, it’s a huge mistake. It means you haven’t seen him for the last fifteen years. If Sergio (Busquets) has the ball and you don’t mark Messi ... maybe you don’t have a TV at home. I expect a little bit more pressure from the other teams. The last game seemed like less than a friendly.”

Messi is set to return to action on Tuesday (August 2) as Inter Miami play Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. Fans will keenly watch whether he can continue his excellent form for his new club.

What Lionel Scaloni said about Lionel Messi's international future?

Many are sceptical about whether Messi can continue his international career, as US football is considered less competitive. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, though, doesn't think that's the case.

The 2024 Copa America is set to take place in the Unites States, where Lionel Messi and Co. will enter the tournament as the defending champions. When asked whether Messi will be a part of the team, Scaloni sounded optimistic (via Albiceleste Talk):

“I think Messi will play in the next Copa America. I will not be the one to say no to him. The fact of playing in the US doesn't make him less competitive. He carries the competitive gene inside. Messi will play good football until he wants to.”

Lionel Messi has guided Argentina to three international trophies, including the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup. Another Copa triumph will only enhance the legend's legacy.