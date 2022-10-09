"It means a lot to play with him and have the connection we do" - Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli heaps praise on 25-year-old teammate

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has lauded new signing Gabriel Jesus for his positive impact on everyone at the club both on and off the pitch.

Jesus, 25, joined the Gunners from Manchester City for a fee of £45 million earlier this summer. Since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, he has been a revelation for Mikel Arteta's side. He has registered five goals and three assists in eight Premier League matches this season.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Martinelli hailed Jesus and pointed out how he helps everyone behind the scenes (via Mirror):

"It means a lot to play with him and have the connection we do. I can learn a lot of things from him. He's a very good guy and not just me, but all the players are very happy with him. On and off the pitch, he's a great guy."

He added:

"He always tries to give advice to us — go in behind or come short to play. When he makes one movement, we do another one, so he always tries to help us with these details and they are so important."

Meanwhile, Martinelli has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for Arsenal on the left flank. He has netted three goals and contributed one assist in eight Premier League starts this campaign.

Speaking about his season so far, Martinelli said:

"It couldn't be better. That's what I want: to play every single game and try to do my best to help the team. We are playing well and we need to keep the intensity we are putting in, we need to keep this mentality. It has been unbelievable being part of this front four."

He added:

"All of them are very good players. Me, Jesus, Odegaard... Fabio Vieira as well in the Europa League on Thursday, and the other players who are starting are big players and we have a very good team."

Arsenal are currently second in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 21 points from eight games. The club are scheduled to lock horns with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October). They could go top of the table with a win.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Let's build on that today, Gooners 10 games. 9 wins.Let's build on that today, Gooners 10 games. 9 wins. Let's build on that today, Gooners ❤️ https://t.co/ThPxAMI2fu

Arsenal eye move for former Barcelona striker

According to Media Foot, Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla. Atletico Madrid are also in the race.

Jutgla, 23, joined Club Brugge from Barcelona in a deal worth up to €7 million earlier this summer. He has registered eight goals and five assists in 14 games across all competitions this season.

