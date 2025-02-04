"It might come back to haunt them" – Jamie Carragher warns Arsenal on what they must 'change' if they want to win Premier League title

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has identified one thing that Arsenal need to change to win the much-coveted Premier League title in the future.

Earlier this Sunday (February 2), the Gunners maintained their Premier League title push with a thumping 5-1 win over Manchester City. They closed the gap with Liverpool, who are on 56 points, to six points.

After Martin Odegaard's second-minute opener, Erling Haaland restored parity for the visitors with a header in the 55th minute. Thomas Partey and Myles Lewis-Skelly each bagged a goal in the next seven minutes, while Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri both scored once afterwards.

Speaking recently on Sky Sports, Carragher shared his thoughts on the Gunners' recent great performance at Emirates Stadium and offered some advice to Mikel Arteta's outfit. He opined (h/t Caught Offside):

"We've spoken a lot about how Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal side are trying to win the league. It felt as soon as they got the lead, there's this feeling of 'we're holding on to something'. I think they've got to change. I might be proven wrong but if Arsenal continue in that vein, it might come back to haunt them."

Arsenal, who registered a 2-2 draw at City last September, relished 46% possession earlier on Sunday. They registered 12 shots, including seven on target, and completed 347 passes with an accuracy of 87%.

Alan Shearer opines on Arsenal's EFL Cup tie

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was queried how he was feeling about the Magpies' EFL Cup semi-final second leg contest. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Very twitchy. The one thing we don't want is Arsenal to score early because I would bet the tension around the ground will be off the charts. It definitely would concern me because the previous home game against Bournemouth, they got battered [4-1]. They didn't deserve anything out of [Saturday's] game with Fulham. Another home game on Wednesday evening, a really, really important one."

The Gunners, who will take on Newcastle in their EFL Cup match this Wednesday (February 5), have lost both of their games against the Magpies this campaign. They lost 1-0 in the league at St. James' Park last November and lost 2-0 in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg past month.

Mikel Arteta's side have registered 23 victories, nine draws, and just five losses in 37 matches across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

