“It might be the first gift I can give Xabi Alonso” - Arne Slot makes cheeky comment on leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool team

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has joked that Trent Alexander-Arnold not playing will would be a gift to reported incoming Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso. Slot said that Alexander-Arnold is a better defender than most people give him credit for.

Ahead of the last game of the season on Sunday (May 25) against Crystal Palace, Slot said that he hasn't decided if Alexander-Arnold will start his final match for Liverpool. He added that it's going to be an emotional day for fans and players, as they will be lifting the Premier League trophy (via Lewis Steele):

"He's going to leave anyway so why not, it might be the first gift I can give Xabi Alonso. … I wasn't completely happy with every single minute he was on training ground. In my opinion there were certain moments he could do more, to put it mildly. I told him he's a much better defender than people think, but you don't show it all the time."

Slot added (as per LiverpoolECHO):

"I haven't decided on (if he plays), but this should be a day everyone is going to enjoy. It's been 35 years waiting for this moment as LFC fans and we set the example against Spurs. I've not seen a celebration done in a nicer way.

"One of the two things that made me emotional was when we arrived and the fans were singing and since then, multiple people told me they went to Anfield for so long and they never felt a day more special. I am hoping we can add another day to it, the fans, the staff, the players - and one of those is Trent - he deserves to be there as well, he has been a part of this season and some incredible years. I have a lot of faith and trust in my fans we can do this (Spurs) again."

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to have Trent Alexander-Arnold in their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set for Real Madrid move after Liverpool exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid for the last year. The right-back is set for a move to Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman is yet to confirm his decision but has announced his exit from Anfield.

The Englishman has booed by Liverpool fans when he last played at Anfield. The right-back came on in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Arsenal earlier this month.

Real Madrid are working on a deal with Liverpool to secure the defender a month before his contract at Anfield expires. They made a move in the January window, but the Reds were reluctant to let Alexander-Arnold leave.

