“It has been a mismatch” – Ian Wright blasts Arsenal player visibly scared of Tottenham man during 3-0 derby defeat

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticized the performance of centre-back Rob Holding, who struggled to deal with Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min in a pulsating north London derby.

The two London rivals went toe-to-toe with top-four implications at stake. If Arsenal were to win, they would have guaranteed fourth spot. But it was Tottenham who romped to victory courtesy of a Harry Kane double and a second-half strike from Son.

The South Korean winger tormented Holding throughout the first half and drew the English defender into making a series of fouls. They would result in the 26-year-old then being sent off for a reckless foul where he elbowed Son when attempting to run past him.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Rob Holding made four fouls against Spurs leading up to his dismissal, with all four of them coming on Son Heung-min. His four fouls are the most he has ever made in a Premier League game, despite only playing 33 minutes. Unrestrained. 4 - Rob Holding made four fouls against Spurs leading up to his dismissal, with all four of them coming on Son Heung-min. His four fouls are the most he has ever made in a Premier League game, despite only playing 33 minutes. Unrestrained. https://t.co/d8ksuoqslf

Wright lamented the Englishman's performance, telling Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“Rob Holding is terrified of his pace. In each instance, we are seeing is Rob Holding trying to win the ball. Especially after the first couple, you say okay it’s going into him. Let him get hold of it and maybe lay it back because you can’t afford to go down to ten men."

“He has got no complaints (for the red card). That right side has been a problem for us. It has been a mismatch. You can see how uncomfortable Holding was. “In the end, the way he has been sent off, he has no defence of himself there.”

In the 33 minutes on the pitch, the Englishman committed four fouls and lost four duels, making zero clearances or blocks.

Arsenal need to bounce back quickly with the momentum swinging Tottenham's way

Frustrating times for the Gunners

Arsenal went into the north London Derby on May 12 knowing that a win would secure a top-four finish. The Gunners haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League since 2016.

It has been an impressive season for Mikel Arteta's men, having gotten off to a rocky start at the start of the campaign. Many have touted them not to finish in the top four places and qualifying for Europe's premier club competition. However, with three games remaining, they sat on the brink of qualifying through victory over their arch rivals.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 4. Arsenal (66)

5. Tottenham (65)



Arsenal fixtures:

- Newcastle (away)

- Everton (home)

Tottenham fixtures:

- Burnley (home)

- Norwich (away) 4. Arsenal (66)5. Tottenham (65)Arsenal fixtures:- Newcastle (away)- Everton (home)Tottenham fixtures:- Burnley (home)- Norwich (away)

But they floundered with Tottenham showing more energy and experience in a pulsating clash. Arteta's players may be dejected but they will know they need to quickly dust themselves off with a hugely important visit to St James' Park on the horizon.

Arsenal head to Tyneside to face Newcastle on May 16 knowing that the pressure is now on with Spurs just a point behind them. Conte's men host Burnley on May 14 so they could be leading the Gunners in the top four race come Monday night.

