"It was a moment of much tension" - Luis Suarez apologizes for spitting at Seattle staff member after Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's loss

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has issued a statement after his spitting incident following the Lionel Messi-led side's Leagues Cup final loss to Seattle Sounders. The Uruguayan legend claimed that the tension and frustration of losing got the better of him in the moment.

Taking to his Instagram, Suarez admitted guilt over the incident and does not want it to be a reflection of himself. He apologised for spitting on the Seattle Sounders staff member after the game and posted:

"First, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders for their Leagues Cup triumph. But most of all, I want to apologize for my behavior when the game ended. It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn't have happened but that doesn't justify my reaction."

"I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this. I feel bad for what happened, and I didn't want to let pass the opportunity to recognize and apologize to everything that felt bad for what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead and we will work together to try and get the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all."

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami lost the Leagues Cup final 3-0 to Seattle Sounders on Sunday, August 31. Luis Suarez was on the pitch for the entire match, and was involved in the brawl between the players after the game.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami release statement on Luis Suarez incident

Inter Miami took to their social media accounts on Thursday, September 4, to release a statement on the incident. The Lionel Messi-led side are working with MLS and Leagues Cup to determine the punishment for Luis Suarez and said:

"Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final. These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch. We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately."

Apart from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi's long-time teammate Sergio Busquets was also involved in the brawl. The Spaniard was spotted throwing a punch at a player from Seattle Sounders after the full-time whistle.

