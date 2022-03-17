"It was the moment they had to take" - Ian Wright pinpoints game-changing moment in Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Martin Odegaard's miss during his side's match against Liverpool was a game-changing moment.

Mikel Arteta's side hosted the Reds in a crunch Premier League encounter last night (March 16). It was a tightly-contested fixture, but Arsenal received a golden chance to go ahead in the 51st minute.

A poor back-pass from Thiago Alcantara allowed Alexandre Lacazette to pick up the ball in the box and go around Alisson. With a narrow angle to shoot from, Lacazette picked out Odegaard, who took a touch and fired a shot. However, it was close enough for the Liverpool keeper to tip over for a corner.

Speaking after the match on Premier League Productions, Wright said (as quoted by Metro):

"It was the moment they had to take. Lacazette has done very well to get it and hold it up for Martin Odegaard. He has just blasted it really, can he be a bit more composed, maybe slot it somewhere, take a touch and slot it around to the right?"

The 1997-98 Premier League winner added:

"He just smashes his foot through it. To be honest, you have got to give credit on the save but those chances in those moments you have to take."

Liverpool make Arsenal pay for Martin Odegaard miss to pick up vital win

Martin Odegaard's miss was quickly followed by another good Arsenal move, where Bukayo Saka forced Alisson into another save. However, the Gunners were punished two minutes later by Liverpool.

Alcantara, who was at fault for the Odegaard chance, slipped in Diogo Jota, whose powerful shot went past Aaron Ramsdale at his near-post. The Englishman did get a touch, but it wasn't enough as the Reds celebrated a deserved lead.

Eight minutes later, Klopp's troops consolidated their advantage. Saka's attempted clearance on the left flank ricocheted off Andy Robertson to leave the Scot with acres of space. Robertson waited and picked his moment to send a cross in, which substitute Roberto Firmino delightfully touched in to make it 2-0.

Arteta's side did get another good chance late on, but Gabriel Martinelli's right-footed attempt went just inches wide off the far post.

The result didn't affect Arsenal's position in the Premier League standings, but they now have only two games in hand over fifth-placed Manchester United. They remain in fourth place with 51 points from 27 matches.

Liverpool, on the other hand, moved to within a point of leaders Manchester City after 29 matches to make the title race all the more interesting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh