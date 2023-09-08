“It motivates you” – Argentina defender explains why he subscribed to MLS season pass after Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami switch

Argentina defender German Pezzella has revealed that he is a subscriber to the MLS Season pass following Lionel Messi moving to the league. The defender spoke glowingly about the impact of Messi and how it keeps him motivated.

Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami this summer from Paris Saint-Germain after a turbulent two-year spell at the French club. MLS matches are only available for viewing with the MLS Season pass on Apple TV as a result of the company buying the rights.

MLS signed a 10-year, $2.5 billion media rights deal with Apple last year which handed the TV rights for the league to the technology company. Through the Season Pass subscription service, fans can now watch games in English and Spanish without any geographical restrictions, such as in Spain or Argentina.

In an interview with TyC Sports reporters, Pezzella was asked whether he watched Messi's games, to which he answered in the affirmative. He revealed that he was previously not subscribed to the Season Pass service but had to jump on it once Messi made the move.

“Yes, I had to sign up for the subscription because I didn’t have it.”

He further spoke about how he learns from watching the 36-year-old apply himself, even in the MLS, and how he is a role model.

“It motivates you because you see everything he has achieved and he continues with the same hunger and desire to compete, wherever he is, in the national team, his previous club, or now in the United States. He always wants more. We have to learn from what he shows, not only with the ball at his feet, but on and off the field.”

The Real Betis defender is no stranger to Messi, having shared the national team dressing room with him since 2017. Both men have shared the pitch 29 times, with both of them getting on the scoresheet in their last Argentina appearance together against Australia.

Lionel Messi has had a great impact on MLS since his arrival

Lionel Messi has quickly taken the MLSnby storm, transforming the on-field fortunes of Inter Miami. Before his arrival, they were winless in 11 games and sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Since he arrived, they are on an 11-game unbeaten run which has yielded 11 goals for Messi and a first-ever trophy for the side.

Off the pitch, Messi's impact is being felt too, as his arrival has coincided with the rate of subscriptions to the Season Pass doubling. This information was revealed by Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas.

Lionel Messi signed a contract that will see him earn a percentage of the MLS Season Pass revenue during his time at Inter Miami. He will continue to put on a show for his fans to enjoy his football, and he will attract more subscribers to the service.