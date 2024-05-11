“It motivates you” - Inter Miami star explains ‘main takeaway’ from training with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other ex-Barcelona superstars

Inter Miami defender Franco Negri has opened up about training with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other former Barcelona players who have joined the Herons. Fort Lauderdale has been something of a reunion for Messi and his ex-teammates from the Camp Nou, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joining him in Miami.

They all seem to be having a brilliant time in MLS, where their combined efforts have led the Herons to sti atop the Eastern Conference. Their training, in particular, has provided quite a few lessons for other players at the club, who understandably look up to the legends of Barcelona's golden age.

When asked about training with players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Franco Negri told Miami Herald (via Essentially Sports):

“I am trying to learn from all of them, from Busi, Suarez, Leo, mainly how calm they are on the ball and trying to see the field the way they do. The passes they make are ridiculous. It motivates you to have them as teammates and my main takeaway has been their calmness on the field.”

Negri also spoke about Jordi Alba, revealing that the legendary left-back has a "calm demeanour" in defence. However, Alba has been out injured and is not expected to be available for their next match in the Great White North against Montreal Impact.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez hand New York Red Bulls a 6-2 drubbing

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez ran riot against the New York Red Bulls when the Herons took on the side from the Big Apple. The South American duo had a hand in all six goals as Inter Miami ran out 6-2 winners.

The pair enjoyed a terrifying partnership alongside Neymar at Barcelona, forming one of the most terrifying attacking trios in the game at the time. While the Brazilian has not reunited with his partners in crime, the Herons duo of Messi and Suarez remain deadly as ever.

In an attacking clinic, Lionel Messi bagged a goal and five assists against the New York-based franchise to take his tally to 12 goals and 11 assists for the season. Luis Suarez, meanwhile, bagged a hat-trick, with all three goals assisted by La Pulga, to take his tally for the season to 12 goals and seven assists.

Miami will hope for more impressive performances from the South American duo as the season progresses as they look like bonafide MLS contenders. The Herons next head to the great white north, where they will look to get a similar result against 11th-placed Montreal Impact on Saturday (May 11).