"It must be crap to be Rasmus Hojlund" - Paul Parker feels no one wants to play alongside 2 Manchester United attackers

Paul Parker has hit out at the Manchester United duo of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. He said that no striker wants to play with them because of how they make things difficult for Rasmus Hojlund.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Parker disagreed with Roy Keane's claims that Hojlund has not been doing enough at Manchester United. He reckons the issue is mainly with Rashford and Garnacho not providing the young striker with much service:

"Honestly, it must be crap to be Rasmus Hojlund and play with those teammates. No strikers want to play alongside Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

"I've seen that Roy Keane has said that Hojlund hasn't shown enough desire to score goals, but it must also be difficult when you never get the ball."

He added:

"However, I can see where Keane is coming from because Hojlund sometimes doesn't make the runs into the box, which is a weakness. He needs to improve on that.

"On the other hand, all Man Utd fans understand him. Why should he exert energy on it when he won't get the ball anyway? I've said it before, but he needs to be more selfish. He should demand to get the ball every time."

Hojlund has scored just twice in the Premier League but has five goals in six UEFA Champions League games this season.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund told to be more selfish

Paul Parker has urged Rasmus Hojlund to do more up front. He reckons the Manchester United striker has all the qualities to be a success but wants him to be more selfish, telling Tipsbladet:

"I actually think he could benefit from being more selfish. He should tell Rashford and Garnacho to give him the ball every time they have the opportunity.

"He is the best player on the team, so they should give him the ball all the time, just like we gave the ball to Eric Cantona all the time when I played."

Hojlund scored 10 times in 34 games for Atalanta before Manchester United signed him in the summer. The Red Devils paid £72 million to sign the striker, who has scored eight goals in 26 games across competitions.