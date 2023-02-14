“It must be a mistake” – Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Vinicius Jr missing out on 26-man 2022 FIFPro World XI shortlist

Eyebrows were raised when Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. was not included in the recently released FIFPro World XI 26-man shortlist. Considering the Brazilian attacker's form and decisive performances in crucial games, many believe it might have been a mistake from the organising committee to exclude the player in the shortlist.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti echoed the same sentiment. Los Blancos are set to return to La Liga action on Wednesday (February 15) as they host Elche. Ahead of the game, the Italian was asked about Vinicius' absence in the FIFPro World XI shortlist. Ancelotti replied (via Madrid Universal):
“I didn’t see it. It must be a mistake, right? (Laughs).”
The 26-man shortlist included three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and seven attackers. As Vinicius has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists this season, many rightfully believe the attacker deserved a place in the shortlist.
The Brazilian has been crucial in key games for Los Blancos. He scored the winner in last season's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.
The attacker was once again at his brilliant best as Real Madrid beat Al Hilal in Morocco to be crowned the Club World Cup champions for the sixth time in their illustrious history.
Vinicius Jr. has no time to moan about FIFPro World Xi snub as Real Madrid return to action
While the FIFPro World XI snub might have be a tough pill to digest for Vinicius, the attacker needs to move forward with his campaign for Real Madrid.
Los Blancos trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by a massive 11 points but have a game in hand. Nevertheless, there's no room for error left for Ancelotti's team if they are to defend their league title.
Speaking ahead of the Elche game, Ancelotti was asked whether he assured the fans about closing the gap on Barcelona. The Italian provided a pragmatic response (via Madrid Universal):
“I don’t need to give them arguments. Our fans know the professionalism of this team and of these players. They know that we are going to fight every game. I don’t think anyone thinks we are in a ‘critical’ situation.”
Vinicius Jr., though, is suspended for the game.