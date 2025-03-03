  • home icon
  "It would be naive to think that" - Ruben Amorim hits back at Wayne Rooney for comments after Manchester United were knocked out of FA Cup 

"It would be naive to think that" - Ruben Amorim hits back at Wayne Rooney for comments after Manchester United were knocked out of FA Cup 

By Sripad
Modified Mar 03, 2025 18:41 GMT
Manchester City v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg - Source: Getty

Ruben Amorim has hit back at Wayne Rooney and claimed that Manchester United's goal is to win the Premier League title. He believes it would be naive to think they can do it next season or even challenge for it.

Speaking to the media, Amorim hinted that he needed time at Manchester United along with the right players to start winning trophies. He said that the club's goal would remain to win the Premier League title, regardless of who the manager is in the future. He said via Metro:

"No that is the goal. It would be naive to think that we are going to do that this season or that we’ll be the main contender for next season. I know that in this moment everybody knows everything.
"I know that this is really easy, I was a pundit when I finished my career so I know it’s easy (to say). Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it’s not with me but our club is to win the Premier League like we did previously. We want to do better and we are in a difficult moment but I am not naive. That’s why I’m here coaching Manchester United at 40 years old."
Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table with 33 points from their 27 matches. They have a tough run-in in the final 11 matches of the season and are sitting 16 points clear of the drop zone.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Manchester United?

Wayne Rooney hinted that Ruben Amorin was not going to get time at Manchester United and needed to start winning matches. He claimed that the young manager was naive to think about winning the title as they are far from the top and said via Metro:

"It’s very difficult to come in during the season and have no pre-season, but he has to look to the future and moving forward. He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that’s the next step for them. Managers aren’t getting that time over the last 10 or 15 years.
"You have to be selfish as a manager and say ‘okay, if I don’t do it now I might not get that time.’ I think it’s a little naive to say they’re looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they’re a long way off that."

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup Fifth Round by Fulham on Sunday in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw after extra time. They face Real Sociedad next in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on March 6 before returning to league action against Arsenal on Sunday.

Edited by Aditya Singh
