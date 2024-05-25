"It is not necessary" - Erik ten Hag confirms meetings with Manchester United owners amid sack rumors

Erik ten Hag has claimed that the end-of-the-season meeting with the Manchester United hierarchy is done. He stated there were no talks about his future as he believed it was not needed.

Speaking to the media on Friday, May 24, Ten Hag insisted that he was set to remain at Manchester United next season. He added that he will be going on a holiday from Sunday (May 26) and said:

"No, we already did and on Sunday I will go on holiday. I think I deserve it. It is not necessary [to have assurances]. We will go for next season."

Speaking to Voetbal International, the Dutchman insisted that the Manchester United owners want to rebuild the squad with him in charge.

"They said they want to change everything and that they want to rebuild with me. This is what they told me directly," he said.

Ten Hag has faith in INEOS and added:

"INEOS will change things in the club and certain projects have already started. Carrington will get be completely destroyed, a new training ground will come."

Despite Erik ten Hag's confidence that he would remain in charge, reports in UK media suggest that United are close to parting ways with him.

Erik ten Hag insists he is the best option for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has repeatedly stated that he is the best option for Manchester United. He believes that the Red Devils need to be fighting for top honors and claimed there was no doubt that he could help turn things around for the club.

"I have no doubt about this. As human beings and my experience that will always happen once in three months when you are not in the right attitude. But, mostly this team has the right spirit and they execute the rules and principles of the game even if they have to adapt in their positions. I can only be happy and it is a big compliment for this team that they executed all that they could and they were fighting," he said via GOAL.

Manchester United are holding talks with Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna as per the latest reports. Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, and Thomas Frank are also said to be in the running.