Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently spoke about the values that she will instil in her kids. The model claimed that life is not all about materialistic luxury.

Rather, she claimed that everyone has a higher responsibility of protecting nature. Rodriguez further added that her mother seeded those beliefs in her and she will do the same to her kids.

Georgina Rodriguez said (transcribed from the Netflix series 'I am Georgina'):

“I want to instill in my kids the same thing my mom instilled in me. Being in the countryside, where they can find peace. I want them to connect, it’s good for them to touch the dirt, to touch the trees, to not always be stuck among buildings, trips, cars, planes. Anyone can have that luxury. It’s nature and it needs to be looked after. We must know how to enjoy it."

Rodriguez is currently co-parents to five children with Cristiano Ronaldo. She is the biological mother of two of them. The seven-member family have been residing in Riyadh since the Portuguese footballer's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent.

When Georgina Rodriguez lifted the lid on her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo started dating in 2016 when the Portuguese superstar still used to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid. Rodriguez, who was a Gucci store employee at that time, was probably a little star struck when they met.

The model recently revealed the time they went out together for the first time. She said that when Ronaldo asked her if she would join for dinner, Rodriguez had already eaten. Despite having a full belly, she obliged to the superstar footballer's request. Rodriguez said (via The Sun):

"(Cristiano) said to me, 'Do you want to come to dinner with me?' I had dinner two hours before, but I went back to dinner like a lady.”

They have since been a happy couple and are one of the most discussed couples on digital media. Since meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez has amassed almost 50 million Instagram followers and boasts a solid presence on the platform.

