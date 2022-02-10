"It has never happened for us, so that is special" - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool still being in contention for all four trophies this season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool may not be leading the Premier League, but the Reds are still in contention for all four trophies they're competing for. In the league, Liverpool are currently 12 points off leaders Manchester City, albeit with two games in hand. With over a third of the season to go, the title race could very well go down to the wire.

Liverpool's first chance at winning silverware this season will present itself at the end of this month when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. Meanwhile, the Reds are set to battle Inter in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As for the FA Cup, the Anfield-based club will host Norwich City for their 5th Round clash.

The Reds are essentially the only English team still in contention for all four trophies, and manager Jurgen Klopp admitted it was special. Speaking about his side's presence in all competitions at this point in the season, Klopp said:

"It's the first time in my life because in Germany we only have three competitions.

"We want to be in the different competitions for as long as somehow possible in a position where we can be in the last three or four match-days and they are interesting.

"In the cup competitions we want to be in until the final. Then we think about how we can win the final. That was always the same by the way – but it has not worked out that often. For us, at least, it has never happened that we are still in four competitions at this point, not for us, so that is special.

"We came through this tricky situation with having two of the best strikers in the world away and not available and Naby Keita, a world-class midfielder, not available, plus injuries. But we came through this period, so the boys did a good job.

"Now, again, we have to clear our minds and go for it with all our minds, all our desire, determination, freshness and all these kinds of things. We don't go now for the Premier League – we just go into a Premier League game with all we have. That is the plan."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to be bolstered by return of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

The return of superstar duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be a shot in the arm for the Reds

Despite missing out on the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the duration of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool have held their own rather well across competitions.

After Mane's Senegal beat Salah's Egypt in the final, both superstars have now returned to Liverpool ahead of what promises to be a challenging period.

Jurgen Klopp and the club's fans will certainly hope it can boost the club towards trophies, and maybe even four of them, this season.

