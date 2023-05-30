"It was a very nice experience" - Jose Mourinho gives his take on a potential return to Real Madrid

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has seemingly opened the door on a potential return to Real Madrid.

Mourinho will take Roma into their second consecutive European final this Wednesday (May 31). The Portuguese tactician won the Europa Conference League with i Lupi last season and they are now in the Europa League final against Sevilla.

However, the former Real Madrid coach was asked about a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu. There are question marks over the future of Carlo Ancelotti amid the side's stumble in La Liga and the Champions League. Mourinho responded (via Madrid Xtra):

"I love Madrid, it was a very nice experience."

Jose Mourinho spent three years with Los Blancos from 2010 to 2013 and was a massive success in the Spanish capital. He led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.

However, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager developed a toxic relationship with his squad. It ultimately led to his departure but he is still adored by Los Merengues fans.

Mourinho has a year left on his contract with Roma. However, he has continuously hinted that he could depart before the end of his deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ancelotti's future is uncertain following his side's collapse in the Champions League to Manchester City. They were heavily beaten 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals and finished the La Liga campaign 11 points off winners Barcelona.

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho names the one club he doesn't care for

Jose Mourinho didn't enjoy his time at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has become a journeyman during his managerial career, coaching in England, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. He has managed the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and FC Porto.

However, the one former club that Mourinho doesn't hold any sentiments towards is Tottenham Hotspur. He said (via talkSPORT):

“The reality is, and I hope the Tottenham fans don’t get me wrong, but the only club in my career where I don’t still have a deep feeling is Tottenham."

Mourinho's grievances come from a period in which the COVID pandemic took hold. The Portuguese tactician had guided Spurs to the Carabao Cup final in 2021 but was sacked just days before the clash with Manchester City. He added:

“Probably because the stadium was empty in COVID times, probably because Mr. Levy didn’t let me win a final and win a trophy, but it’s the only one."

Mourinho's appointment at Tottenham was viewed as a bold one by many following a tumultuous end to his reign at Manchester United. However, the renowned manager was still regarded as a world-class coach and one that could end the Lilywhites' wait for silverware.

That didn't happen with Spurs unable to rid themselves of their usual flaws during his tenure. He managed 45 wins in 86 games in charge of the north London outfit.

