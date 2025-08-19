"It would be very nice for both of us to be able to retire together" - Inter Miami star addresses query about future with Lionel Messi claim

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has addressed questions about his future by revealing that he hopes to retire alongside Lionel Messi. The former Liverpool man is nearing the end of his second season with the Herons, having joined them as a free agent following a spell in Brazil with Gremio. Veteran striker Suarez spoke at a press conference ahead of his side taking on Liga MX outfit Tigres in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday August 20th. The former Uruguay international revealed that while he thinks it would be nice to retire with his friend Lionel Messi, he understands that their futures are not dependent on each other. He said (via @afigue2010):&quot;My future doesn't depend on Messi's, and his doesn't depend on mine. Each of us will decide what we think is best. But it would be great for both of us to retire together.&quot;Suarez has been an asset to Inter Miami since his arrival in January 2024, rekindling his formidable partnership with Messi in Florida. The pair had won trophies as teammates at Barcelona a decade earlier and continued the trend by leading the Herons to the Supporters Shield in 2024. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have largely kept their quality at an impressive level despite both being 38 years old. They have scored 59 and 36 goals, respectively, in their time with Javier Mascherano's side. Messi expertly teed up Suarez to score in their most recent match against LA Galaxy, indicating the understanding that exists between them.Suarez signed a one-year extension with Inter Miami at the end of the 2024 season and is set to see his contract expire at the end of the season alongside Messi's. It remains to be seen if both superstars find an agreement to continue with the Florida-based club or move elsewhere. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami parts ways with star goalkeeperUSMNT goalkeeper Drake Callender has left Inter Miami to join Charlotte FC after an injury-hit season in Florida. The 27-year-old has been traded to the MLS side in a deal that sees the Herons retain a sell-on percentage on the transfer.Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCFLINKAn icon who made every moment count from the very beginning. Thank you for everything, Drake. We wish you the best in this next chapter. Read more here: https://t.co/Bksdh009nCLionel Messi's side have been without Callender for much of the season due to injury, causing the shot-stopper to fall down the pecking order at the club. Injuries restricted him to just three appearances in 2025, with Oscar Ustari starting most of the games for the side. Callender was a central figure in the Herons' Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield triumphs in the last two years, playing 87 games across both seasons. He joins Federico Redondo in leaving the Herons this month, ending his time at the Chase Stadium.