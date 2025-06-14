"It has nothing to do with Lamine Yamal" - Ex-Barcelona star Javier Saviola names former Real Madrid player similar to Franco Mastantuono

Former Barcelona star Javier Saviola has revealed that Real Madrid's new signing Franco Mastantuono has a similar playing style to James Rodriguez. While insisting that Mastantuono is a completely different player from Lamine Yamal, Saviola claimed that the Argentine is a player with Madrid's traits.
In a discussion with MARCA, the former Barcelona attacker spoke about Mastantuono. He said (via Madrid Universal):
"For me, it has nothing to do with Lamine Yamal, but he does look like James Rodríguez. He is a footballer of the palate of Real Madrid."
Among the talents scouted by Madrid in recent times, Mastantuono was reportedly among the prime targets. Thus, Real Madrid recently completed his signing for a reported €45 million from River Plate.
As a teenager (17), Mastantuono has proven to be a skilful midfielder who also doubles as an outstanding goalscorer in attack. The Argentine is also a decent set-piece merchant whose ability to skip past his opponents while advancing with the ball is tremendous.
Having secured a move to the Bernabeu, Mastantuono would definitely improve the attacking side of Xabi Alonso's midfield. His proficiency to also feature on the right-wing in attack could also be handy for Los Blancos going forward.
In 2025, Mastantuono has delivered seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances for River Plate. It remains to be seen if he would follow in the footsteps of James Rodriguez, who registered 79 goal contributions in 125 games for Madrid.
“Xabi Alonso is very engaging and intense” - Real Madrid's Federico Valverde
Los Blancos’ midfielder Federico Valverde has revealed that the new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is highly engaging and intense. The Uruguayan also added that the Spanish tactician helps his players to improve.
In a recent interview, Valverde said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
“Xabi Alonso is very engaging and intense. Having him around helps a player a lot. He’s going to help us in terms of football and personally. We will all be pushing in the same direction to win the most titles this year.”
Madrid will be looking to reclaim the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles next term, having failed to win both last season.